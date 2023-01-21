Is getting 3 Covid-19 jabs enough - or do you need a 4th one? | When a dad tried to reclaim a $1.5m condo from his son

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.
How to avoid overeating during CNY
One slice of bak kwa. Two pieces of pineapple tarts. And no more than three prawn rolls.
If you lack the will power to strictly follow the dietitian's recommended "quota" on CNY snacking, try these tips as you eat your way - with some restraint - through Chinese New Year. Use a smaller plate, go easy on fizzy drinks and help yourself to yusheng. Read all about how to avoid overeating during the festive period.
For those who are already making travel plans for the next long weekend, booking your flight on a Sunday can possibly get you a better deal than doing so on a Friday. Find out how you can snag cheaper tickets with these booking hacks.
Enjoy the long weekend, and to all those celebrating CNY, I wish you good health and good luck in the Year of the Rabbit.
3 mRNA jabs enough to keep healthy people well-protected, even for new Covid-19 variants: Expert
For healthy adults, one booster shot should provide enough protection, says infectious disease expert Ooi Eng Eong.
When a father tried to reclaim a $1.5m condo given to son
The civil servant father alleged that the condo was bought under a “sham” arrangement aimed at evading taxes.
Tickets booked on Sundays are 30 per cent cheaper than those on Fridays, according to Expedia.
I was booted off a Scoot flight. Here's why.
"While we were discreetly offered $750 in cash by a staff member at the lounge, this did not come with any explanation for how this number was arrived at," says the writer.
Shorter BTO waiting times, help with rising costs: Hopes and expectations from Budget 2023
Will I be able to find a caregiver like Ah Mi when I get old?
"While she was mum's caregiver, she also indirectly cared for me by allowing me breathing space to be myself, to be by myself," says the writer.