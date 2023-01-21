Is getting 3 Covid-19 jabs enough - or do you need a 4th one? | When a dad tried to reclaim a $1.5m condo from his son

Subscriber picks is a weekly curation of the best from The Straits Times - where we bring you exclusive reports, in-depth analyses, and the latest happenings in Singapore and beyond.

How to avoid overeating during CNY

One slice of bak kwa. Two pieces of pineapple tarts. And no more than three prawn rolls.

If you lack the will power to strictly follow the dietitian's recommended "quota" on CNY snacking, try these tips as you eat your way - with some restraint - through Chinese New Year. Use a smaller plate, go easy on fizzy drinks and help yourself to yusheng. Read all about how to avoid overeating during the festive period.

For those who are already making travel plans for the next long weekend, booking your flight on a Sunday can possibly get you a better deal than doing so on a Friday. Find out how you can snag cheaper tickets with these booking hacks.

Enjoy the long weekend, and to all those celebrating CNY, I wish you good health and good luck in the Year of the Rabbit.