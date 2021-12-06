Iran's chaotic road-trip feature wins Best Film

Iranian film-maker Panah Panahi's debut feature, Hit The Road, was named Best Film at the 30th Silver Screen Awards organised by the 32nd Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) last Saturday.

The jury lauded the film - about a family who go on a chaotic road trip across north-western Iran - for masterfully weaving "raw poetic imagination with humour, melancholy and humanism".

A total of 13 winners were announced in the pre-recorded virtual ceremony, which will be uploaded on YouTube tomorrow. The Best Singapore Short went to went to {if your bait can sing the wild one will come} Like Shadows Through Leaves by visual artist and art writer Lucy Davis.

The film is a collaboration with The Migrant Ecologies Project, founded in 2009 as an umbrella for collaborative, transdisciplinary inquiries into questions of art, ecology and more than human connections mainly in South-east Asia.

Davis said: “Like Shadows Through Leaves and the larger art project is the closest that Migrant Ecologies Projects have come to advocacy in that it is a call to policymakers to truly take time, be in one place, truly listen, to humans, to birds, to shifting leaves, to more than human possibilities which can flourish if given space and time to do so.”

Co-directors Mark Chua and Lam Li Shuen were awarded Best Director for their explorative short, A Man Trembles. Set against the backdrop of the Asian financial crisis in 1997, the story features a family who confront a mysterious entity at Sentosa during their last day on earth.

The jury praised the film for its “exquisite balance of performance and tone” in telling an unnerving story that “resonates so disturbingly of a not-so-distant future”.

The winning duo said the award is “an invigoration towards putting out into the South-east Asian film landscape, expressive, honest films pouring from and peering into the Singaporean bone and soul”.

Founded in 1987, SGIFF is the largest and longest running film event here. The accompanying Silver Screen Awards brings together emerging film-makers from Asia and South-east Asia while paying tribute to cinema legends.