SINGAPORE - Iranian film-maker Panah Panahi's feature debut, Hit The Road, was named Best Film at the 30th Silver Screen Awards organised by the 32nd Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) last Saturday (Dec 4).

The jury lauded the film - about a family who go on a chaotic road trip across north-western Iran - for masterfully weaving "raw poetic imagination with humour, melancholy and humanism".