IPS study: S'poreans see value of having immigrants

Most Singaporeans accept the importance of having immigrants, but many also feel that they can do more to integrate into society.

According to an Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) survey, nearly nine in 10 citizens and permanent residents agreed that there is "a lot to learn" from the immigrants' cultures, and it is good to have people of different nationalities living in the same neighbourhood.

But 67 per cent said immigrants are not doing enough to integrate into Singapore. The study findings were revealed yesterday at a National Integration Council (NIC) event, where the issue of immigrant enclaves was raised.

Meanwhile, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, who chairs the NIC, yesterday announced a new workgroup on the Singapore Citizenship Journey, a mandatory programme for those who are about to become citizens.

The workgroup will develop content that explains the values and obligations that Singaporeans share. It will involve both local-born and naturalised Singaporeans.