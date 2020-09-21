Iona water dispenser being recalled due to fire risk

SINGAPORE - An Iona water dispenser sold between 2011 and 2018 is being recalled due to a fire risk.

Model GLWD700 of the product may have been affected by the wear and tear of an internal electrical relay on the device's circuit board, said brand owner Goldland International on Monday (Sept 21).

"Production and sales of the product have been suspended while Goldland International continue their investigation with the manufacturer as to the source of the problem," the home-grown kitchen supply company said in a statement.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Goldland International spokesman said thousands of units of the product were sold between 2011 and 2018.

This is the second voluntary recall of the product, which was last sold at Mustafa Centre and major electronics retailers Courts and Best Denki.

Checks by ST show that one was issued in February last year for the same product with serial numbers beginning with 13AR**, 14AR** or 14AP**, also due to a fire risk.

Last year's recall affected fewer than 100 devices, the spokesman said.

Goldland International said that consumers should stop using the product.

They can call Iona’s hotline on 6743-2926 between 9am and 5.30pm on weekdays or e-mail cs@iona.com.sg for the company’s redress option.

Goldland International said the recall is a precautionary one, adding that all of its products have been tested and comply with international and Singapore safety standards.

ST has contacted Enterprise Singapore for comment.