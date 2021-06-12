Ion shut for 4 days after linked cases

Ion Orchard will be closed to the public for four days, after the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed a number of Covid-19 cases linked to the shopping mall yesterday.

Both Ion Orchard Link and Ion Paterson Link, which are underground pedestrian networks, will remain accessible.

The mall will reopen on Wednesday. While it is closed, deep cleansing and disinfection of the premises will be carried out.

Special testing operations will be conducted for staff who had worked at the mall from May 28.

Members of the public who had visited its shops or used the services there from June 3 to yesterday will also be offered free Covid-19 testing.

Those who had only walked through the mall to connect to neighbouring buildings or Orchard MRT station need not be tested.

