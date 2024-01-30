‘Introvert happy hour’: Silent book clubs a novel respite for shy bookworms

SINGAPORE – The faint beep of a distant cashier machine, ice cubes clinking in a takeaway cup, a pen dropping onto the carpeted floor.

These are sounds easily missed on a typical day, but become resoundingly clear once a month at the Silent Book Club meeting in an isolated corner deep within CIMB Plaza in Raffles Place.

Unlike traditional book clubs, where members discuss topics from an assigned book, the Silent Book Club is a global community of bookworms who gather to read in silent camaraderie, touting its free-for-all meetings as “Introvert Happy Hour”.

Its Singapore chapter meets for two hours on the third Saturday of every month and is organised by Ms Sisilia Kodyat, who invited The Straits Times to sit in for a session on Jan 20.

Ms Kodyat, 45, starts the session by facilitating introductions where each member declares what book they are tackling for the afternoon. She then sets a timer for 1½ hours and everyone knuckles down to read.

As with any group meeting, there are latecomers. But latecomers of the Silent Book Club creep in so quietly that others barely notice their presence until the end of the session.

There are also the occasional drilling noises from renovations at Clifford Centre next door, but even this does not faze the eight club members, who remain engrossed in their books.

Some have brought along hard-copy books, while others use electronic devices such as Kindles or iPads.

Ms Kodyat turns off the alarm a minute before it is slated to go off to maintain the tranquility of the session till the very end, and the meeting concludes with a few quiet exchanges within the group.

Ms Michelle Zhang, a 24-year-old marketing executive who attended the club for the first time that day, says she enjoys how members share books with one another, as it is a good way to broaden her reading horizons.

She adds that she prefers this to traditional book clubs where everyone is made to read the same book.

Auditor Luke Shih, 30, joined the club in 2021 because he wanted to meet like-minded people after moving to Singapore from Canada.

Now a regular member, he says the meetings take his mind off work and stressful situations, giving him two hours every month to read without distractions.

“I like that I feel compelled to come here to relax and forget other things,” he says.