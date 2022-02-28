Intervention in arbitration awards not common: Top court

In over 20 years, Singapore's courts have allowed only about 20 per cent of appeals to set aside arbitration awards.

Noting this, the top court made clear in a judgment involving a claim for $80 million in damages over a delayed project that the scope for judicial intervention in arbitration proceedings is "narrowly circumscribed".

"It is not common in Singapore for awards to be set aside, and the courts have only done so in exceptional cases when the grounds are clearly made out," wrote Justice of the Court of Appeal Steven Chong on the court's behalf, which included Justices of the Court of Appeal Andrew Phang and Judith Prakash. He added that parties seeking to set aside arbitration awards can do so only on limited grounds prescribed by law and even "the court will exercise its power with restraint, setting aside awards only when there is good reason to do so".

The court's remarks prefaced its decision to dismiss an appeal in relation to a contractual dispute over the construction of a polycrystalline silicon plant in an unnamed state. A public company's subsidiary owned the plant, while the other party was the main contractor and its subsidiary who were responsible for the construction of the plant.

Delays arose and the plant owner commenced arbitration proceedings in Singapore against the contractor and its subsidiary.

All names were redacted in keeping with the confidentiality of arbitration proceedings.

The company sought liquidated damages, alleging the contractors had caused a 144-day delay in the plant's completion, but the contractors countered that any delay was caused by the company for various reasons.

In their closing submissions to the tribunal, the contractors also raised for the first time an argument that they were entitled contractually to an extension of 71 days to complete the project.

The company objected, arguing this extension had not been brought up earlier in the defence pleadings and was unfair.

The tribunal in its award found the contractors had caused a 99-day delay but allowed the extension of time defence by the contractors. It granted a 25-day extension to the contractors based on its wide discretion.

This meant the company was awarded liquidated damages for 74 days instead of 99 days and the sum payable by the contractors was cut by some $20 million.

The company then appealed to the High Court to set aside the 25-day extension of time given to the contractors in the award.

Senior Counsel Cavinder Bull and lawyer Nicholas Narayanan argued for the company that the award breached natural justice as it allowed a defence by the contractor that did not give the company a fair and reasonable chance to respond, among other things.

Then High Court Judicial Commissioner S. Mohan agreed and restored the 99-day period for which liquidated damages were payable.

The contractors' appeal against the High Court decision was dismissed last November by the Court of Appeal, which accepted the lower court's finding.

"This was a classic case of a breach of natural justice," said Justice Chong in relation to the primary breach.

In a commentary published earlier this month, Dentons Rodyk lawyers Huai Yuan Chia and Alwyn Tan underlined several key takeaways from the top court's judgment grounds.

"The Court of Appeal's decision serves as a timely reminder to parties in arbitration that pleadings represent the cornerstone of any case. The decision also reaffirms the importance of providing opposing parties with a fair and reasonable opportunity to respond to one's case, or risk having their arguments disregarded if raised at a late stage of arbitration proceedings," they wrote.

K.C. Vijayan