Internet love scams up, but less money lost

The number of Internet love scams increased in the first three months of the year, although the total amount of money stolen fell.

There were 175 cases recorded between Jan 1 and March 31, up 33.6 per cent from 131 in the same period last year. However, the money lost was about $6.6 million, down from about $7.1 million, the police said yesterday.

Social media sites Facebook and Instagram were again the two most common platforms where victims were approached. Scammers typically befriend people on social media and develop relationships despite never meeting face to face.

Some claim to have sent parcels of luxury items or large sums of money to the victims from abroad but that the items were detained by the authorities. The scammers then ask the victims to make payments on their behalf to secure the release of the items.

They may enlist an accomplice claiming to be a courier company or government agency staff member who tells the victim the parcels have been detained for inspection.

In other cases, scammers ask victims to transfer money electronically to help them overcome financial hardship. Such requests often take place several times, with the amounts requested increasing.

Victims eventually realise they have been cheated when the scammers become uncontactable, but by then, large amounts of money would have been transferred.

The police have urged the public to be careful when befriending strangers online and to be wary if asked to send money to someone they do not know. They should also immediately stop communicating with anyone who asks for payments in relation to government fines or charges.

Anyone with information on scams can contact the police on 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/iwitness