International principles help Asean tackle regional challenges: Ng

The global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine-Russia war has exposed vulnerabilities such as supply chain disruptions and geopolitical rivalry, as well as terrorism and cyber attacks, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen yesterday.

Asean can address these challenges collectively, based on international principles that individual countries can agree on, he said at the sixth Putrajaya Forum held in Kuala Lumpur.

Organised by the Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security, the event brings together defence ministers, officials and academics to discuss defence and security issues.

In a speech that outlined the impact of these two "epochal events" since the last Putrajaya Forum in 2018, Dr Ng cited three key areas as the way forward for security cooperation in the region.

First, the primacy of every country's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be upheld, he said, speaking on the topic of "Broadening security cooperation in the Asia-Pacific: Prospects and possibilities".

"Where there are disputes, we must reject forced and illegal aggression by any country, and instead pursue the settlement of disputes by peaceful means."

He said positive examples include the territorial dispute between Malaysia and Indonesia over two islands in the Celebes Sea, Sipadan and Ligitan.

The disputes between Malaysia and Singapore over Pedra Branca, the Middle Rocks and South Ledge, and the land reclamation by Singapore in and around the Strait of Johor were also settled peacefully, based on well-accepted international law or practices.

Second, while each country must be able to make decisions based on its own interests, there are shared mechanisms to address transnational challenges, he said.

Countries can also engage in confidence-building measures to de-escalate tensions and mitigate adverse consequences.

Confidence-building initiatives such as the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea have been practised by all 18 Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) navies, Dr Ng said.

The 10 Asean countries and eight dialogue partners make up the ADMM-Plus. The Plus countries refer to the United States, China, India, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.