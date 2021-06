Earlier this month, the Londonbased Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) backed a US$150 million (S$201 million) decision by an arbitrator in a dispute filed with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in 2015.

In doing so, the JCPC overruled the Mauritius Supreme Court, which had set aside the arbitrator's decision in the dispute about a breach of contract between Mauritian company Betamax Ltd and the Mauritian government-linked State Trading Corporation (STC).