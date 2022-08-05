Internal security key in guarding against divisions: Minister

Internal security is vital in pro-tecting Singapore against social divisions that could destabilise the country even in the absence of war, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said yesterday.

Citing the Gerasimov Doctrine, he said that foreign powers could exploit Singapore's "protest potential" through fault lines such as racial and religious divisions to increase hostility between different groups.

The doctrine is a theory of modern warfare in which non-military means are used to deepen social divisions and cause internal chaos in an enemy society.

Mr Shanmugam added that this strategy would weaken a country to the point that it is not able to defend itself.

"So, you need an extremely strong and capable Home Team, Internal Security Department and a population that understands these realities (to) effectively deal with foreign attempts to exploit the divisions within our country."

Mr Shanmugam was speaking to a group of more than 300, including Home Team officers, volunteers and members of the public, at the Home Team National Day Observance Ceremony at the Home Team Academy in Choa Chu Kang.

He noted that a key lesson from Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine is that Singapore must have the ability to defend itself. This means having a strong Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team at the core of the nation's defence, he said.

Mr Shanmugam explained: "A country must be able to defend and safeguard its interests. Otherwise, you just become prey.

"The general expectation was that Ukraine would be defeated within a very short period. Most analysts and Western agencies expected that. But Ukraine put up an effective defence that bought time for its diplomacy and arms support to come in."

As for Singapore, he said the Republic has been pressed by other countries on many issues, such as airspace, energy and water.

Mr Shanmugam concluded that it is key for Singapore to be prepared economically, politically and socially. "Unless we are successful, we are just a piece of rock off the southern tip of the Malaysian Peninsula."

He also spoke about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Singapore economy. Notably, Russia is the world's largest gas exporter and provides about 10 per cent of the global supply of oil.

Ukraine is a major producer of grain - exporting around 10 per cent of the world's wheat last year.

The minister said: "Before (the war), the global economy was already stressed by the Covid-19 pandemic affecting supply chains, shipping and manufacturing, and prices have been volatile. The war has further seriously pushed up prices.

"The rise in food and energy prices across the world has impacted Singapore. We are a price taker because we import over 90 per cent of our food. In June this year, food prices in Singapore increased more than 5 per cent."

Mr Shanmugam said he got a sense of the impact on families in Yishun, where he is an MP.

"People are stressed, but thankfully not yet distressed," he said.

He pointed out that unlike in many countries, people in Singapore have jobs and can stay afloat.

Rising inflation, however, if not handled well, can be a serious issue. He noted that the Government launched a $1.5 billion support package in June to help lower-income families deal with inflation.

This came on top of the $6.6 billion package announced earlier to cushion the impact of the impending goods and services tax (GST) increase. The GST is set to be raised from 7 per cent to 8 per cent next year, and to 9 per cent in 2024.

"As Home Team, you take care of security, but your task will be impossible if people are struggling for food and basic necessities," the minister said.

Mr Shanmugam emphasised that this National Day, it is important to remember that "it is only Singaporeans, all of you, that can guarantee our security".

In spite of the challenges, however, he said the nation can take pride in pulling through the Covid-19 pandemic - a crisis of a generation.

"There are now more uncertainties ahead... But as long as we are united, there is nothing that we cannot get through."