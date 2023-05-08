Interim carpark to be built near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve to address parking woes

SINGAPORE – An interim carpark will be built near the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve to alleviate traffic congestion and parking woes that stem from an influx of visitors during peak hours on weekends.

An empty field outside Hindhede Walk will be converted into a carpark with a drop-off shelter, 83 parking lots, 13 motorcycle lots and two handicap-accessible lots, said Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Sim Ann in a letter to residents dated April 18.

Hoarding has been put up around the site, and the carpark is slated to be completed in 12 months from end April.

Ms Sim told The Straits Times that as public parking near the nature reserve entrance is very limited, visitors driving in during peak hours often park illegally or obstructively along the narrow roads in the Hindhede area.

“This makes it hard for our residents living in the neighbourhood to get in and out of the estate,” said Ms Sim. She represents the Bukit Timah ward in the GRC and is also Senior Minister of State for National Development and Foreign Affairs.

The existing carpark contains 85 parking lots, 10 motorcycle lots and two handicap-accessible lots.

Ms Sim said she is glad that the National Parks Board (NParks) has accepted the suggestion from her and her volunteers to create more parking spaces.

“Now that this area also serves as an entry node to the increasingly popular Rail Corridor, we need to be able to handle higher visitor volumes,” she added.

NParks said the empty field has been set aside for the carpark for an interim period of five years.

Mr Marcus Kohl, who has lived in the Hindhede area since 2001, said traffic is heaviest on weekends.

The bank auditor, who is an avid hiker, added that he sees a queue of cars waiting to enter the nature reserve carpark when it opens at around 6am.

“The jam will last for maybe one or two hours,” he noted. “Because there are always more people in the mornings streaming in than leaving.”

He said visitors often ignore the double yellow lines to park at Hindhede Place which has landed homes.

“When people park illegally, it creates a lot of problems for us going out of the house,” he added.