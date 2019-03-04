Insurer acts after data found publicly accessible

The names, NRIC numbers, genders, dates of birth and contact numbers of 225 AIA agents, former agents and their family members, including children as young as two, were found to be publicly accessible on the insurance firm's portal last week.

AIA said it is running a check on all its systems and that it became aware of the issue last Wednesday when a member of the public was able to access the portal. Singapore's privacy watchdog is investigating the incident.

