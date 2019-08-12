Instability in HK a problem for everyone: Shanmugam

Instability in Hong Kong is a problem for everyone, including Singapore, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

He added that Singapore does not have the ability to weather a similar crisis. Unlike Hong Kong, which has "the huge advantage of China's support", Singapore has no one to support it, he said.

He added that compromise and a clear approach that deals with political and socio-economic problems will be needed for the situation in Hong Kong to be resolved.

Mr Shanmugam made the remarks in an interview last week with Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post and Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao.

