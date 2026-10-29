Straitstimes.com header logo

The Usual Place Podcast

Inside the world of live-sellers: Banned words and supervised by AI

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Live-streaming is booming, and for some, it looks like an easy gig with easy money.

avatar-alt

Natasha Ann Zachariah

Would you eat 2kg of durian in one go to sell a batch of the fruit? How about yapping for eight hours straight to hit your sales numbers?

Live-streaming is booming, and for some, it looks like an easy gig with easy money. But seasoned live sellers say the market is saturated and only the top sellers get high commissions.

In this episode of The Usual Place, I chat with social media personality Xiaxue (@xiaxue) and fellow live streamer Yin Peiying (@officially.poopa) about the reality of selling on live streams.

We talk about banned words, penalties that can kill your viewership and why not every live seller makes it big.

Read Natasha’s articles: https://str.sg/iSXm

Follow The Usual Place podcast on IG: https://str.sg/8KNT

Follow Natasha on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/v6DN

Filmed by: Studio+65

Edited by: Eden Soh and Yang Jiesan Cruz

Executive producer: Danson Cheong

Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah, Elizabeth Law and Zachary Lim

Channel: https://str.sg/5nfm

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/9ijX

Spotify: https://str.sg/cd2P

YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast

---

Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX

More on this topic
Watch: Why can’t Singapore’s anti-haze law get Indonesian companies to stop the fires?
Discover The Straits Times’ podcast shows
See more on

The Usual Place Podcast

ST Podcasts

E-commerce

Streaming - music/video/content

ST Current Affairs Podcast

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.