The Usual Place Podcast
Inside the world of live-sellers: Banned words and supervised by AI
Would you eat 2kg of durian in one go to sell a batch of the fruit? How about yapping for eight hours straight to hit your sales numbers?
Live-streaming is booming, and for some, it looks like an easy gig with easy money. But seasoned live sellers say the market is saturated and only the top sellers get high commissions.
In this episode of The Usual Place, I chat with social media personality Xiaxue (@xiaxue) and fellow live streamer Yin Peiying (@officially.poopa) about the reality of selling on live streams.
We talk about banned words, penalties that can kill your viewership and why not every live seller makes it big.
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Filmed by: Studio+65
Edited by: Eden Soh and Yang Jiesan Cruz
Executive producer: Danson Cheong
Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah, Elizabeth Law and Zachary Lim
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