Inside Singapore's prison cells

Size and facilities All prison cells have toilet facilities within. Those that are around 7 sq m house one inmate, those about 10 sq m can hold up to four inmates while those about 20 sq m house up to eight inmates.

There is a combination of natural and mechanical ventilation instead of fans in the cells, as fans can pose a security risk and the parts can be used as weapons, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam. Bedding Inmates are given a straw mat and two blankets - such bedding minimises the security risks of inmates hiding contraband items.

It is not ideal to provide inmates with mattresses because of the hot and humid climate as well as hygiene issues, said Mr Shanmugam. However, beds are provided for inmates who require additional care, due to old age or mobility issues, for example.

Food Inmates get three meals daily, and these follow the dietitian's recommendations on nutritional requirements. Special dietary requirements are considered. For example, inmates who are diabetic are given a low-sugar diet.

Recreation Inmates have access to electronic tablets in their cells daily. They have access to e-learning materials and e-books, and can use the tablets to write and receive letters. The tablets are also used for reading essential news.

Inmates typically have at least one hour of out-of-cell recreation on weekdays, to engage in sports, exercise, read newspapers, play board games or watch TV.