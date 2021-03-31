Inhaled vaccines may be better at curbing virus spread: Experts

Covid-19 vaccines that are administered through the nose or mouth could potentially be more effective in blocking the virus at the upper respiratory tract and thus reduce its transmission, said infectious disease experts in Singapore.

But the safety and efficacy of such vaccines still have to be proven in clinical trials, they stressed.

The experts were commenting on Covid-19 vaccines delivered through ways other than injection, after China's drug authority last week approved an inhaled vaccine co-developed by CanSino Biologics for clinical trials.

Inhaled or intranasal vaccines that are sprayed into the nose mimic the way respiratory viruses usually infect a person - by entering the respiratory tract.

These vaccines are expected to induce a strong local immune response in the upper respiratory tract, where the Sars-Cov-2 virus takes hold.

"This local immune response is therefore potentially more effective at blocking the pathogen immediately when the virus is inhaled or comes into contact with the nose," said Associate Professor Sylvie Alonso, co-director of the Infectious Diseases Translational Research Programme at the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

There may be a higher chance of reducing human-to-human transmission when the pathogen is effectively neutralised immediately or soon after it starts replicating, she said.

Injectable Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved so far - such as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots - have been shown to prevent disease, but have yet to show conclusively that they can reduce transmission.

Professor Ooi Eng Eong from the emerging infectious diseases programme at Duke-NUS Medical School said the theoretical benefits of intranasal and inhaled Covid-19 vaccines are uncertain without efficacy trials.

These vaccines are in the exploratory stages of testing, noted Prof Ooi, the co-developer of an injectable Covid-19 vaccine that is to undergo phase three trials in the second quarter of this year.

He added that before intranasal and oral vaccines can be used, clinical trials will be needed to show they are safe and to compare their efficacy with vaccines that have been approved.

Prof Alonso noted that vaccines administered orally, nasally or vaginally have been under development for decades, but face unique scientific challenges. She said that increased support for basic research, such as understanding immunity at those mucosal sites, is needed.

Among the advantages of the intranasal route is that trained medical workers may not be needed to administer the vaccine as needles are not used, said Associate Professor Sylvie Alonso. These vaccines may also be cheaper and could accelerate mass vaccination, especially in low-and middle-income countries, she added.

China is not the only place where intranasal Covid-19 vaccines are being studied. Last Thursday, Britain's Oxford University said it was launching a study of immune responses of a nasal administration of its vaccine developed with AstraZeneca.

In Singapore, home-grown biotech company Esco Aster is working with United States company Vivaldi Biosciences to develop a vaccine that will be delivered as a nasal spray.

The chimeric vaccine - made by merging proteins from different viruses - is currently undergoing animal studies, said Esco Aster's chief executive Lin Xiangliang.

Prof Alonso said that as the nasal cavity is close to the brain, developers must ensure that the components of the vaccine cannot reach the brain.

Prof Ooi also pointed out a challenge: Some who receive the vaccine through the nose may sneeze immediately after, causing some of the vaccine to be expelled, thus affecting dosing.

Among the advantages of the intranasal route is that trained medical workers may not be needed to administer the vaccine as needles are not used, said Prof Alonso. These vaccines may also be cheaper and could accelerate mass vaccination, especially in low-and middle-income countries, she added.

There are currently no licensed nasally delivered vaccines in Singapore, said Prof Ooi. But there are licensed oral vaccines, such as the liquid polio vaccine and the typhoid vaccine in pill form, he said.