Information screens for 1,600 HDB lifts, lobbies

Chua Chu Kang Town Council is installing video screens in more than 1,600 Housing Board lifts and lift lobbies in a bid to improve communication with residents in the area.

The light-emitting diode (LED) screens will have a rolling display of video and static footage offering information on local events, weekly news headlines from The Straits Times and emergency alerts.

Content would come from the council, government agencies, local merchant associations and community organisations. Announcements could include information on upgrading works, dengue outbreaks and water supply outages.

Less than 30 per cent of the content will be advertising, in line with official guidelines.

Since December, 228 LED panels have been installed, and 1,633 lifts and lift lobbies in Chua Chu Kang GRC and Hong Kah North SMC will have them by June.

"Traditional notice boards are hard to physically update and cluttered with notices," said Chua Chu Kang town council chairman Low Yen Ling yesterday. "This is the first large-scale installation of LED informational screens in HDB lifts and lift lobbies."

228

Number of video screens installed since December in Chua Chu Kang GRC and Hong Kah North SMC

Chua Chu Kang Town Council manages more than 70,000 HDB residential and commercial units.

At yesterday's launch of the project - which was done in partnership with Singapore Press Holdings - were Health Minister Gan Kim Yong; Senior Parliamentary Secretary Low Yen Ling to the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Manpower; Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad for the Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Manpower;and Member of Parliament Yee Chia Hsing.

Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor was also there.