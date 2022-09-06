Inflatable flood bags, portable barriers distributed to homes as a precaution

National water agency PUB started distributing inflatable flood bags and portable flood barriers to homes in Sunset Way and Sunset Drive on Monday afternoon.

This is a precautionary measure after a landslide last week created a blockage in the Ulu Pandan Canal.

These devices can be set up quickly during heavy rain to prevent flood waters from entering homes, PUB said on Facebook.

"We have also engaged building owners in the vicinity to assist them with flood protection preparation," the agency added.

Inflatable flood bags are alternatives to traditional sandbags and filled with a material that inflates when in contact with water, while the self-anchoring flood barriers create a dam.

Meanwhile, the Housing Board said on Monday that works to widen the channel in the canal from 1.5m wide to 3.5m have started, after lab tests on samples of the dislodged soil determined it was safe to do so.

This would further improve water flow and mitigate flood risks, said HDB.

These measures follow a landslide last Friday near the Clementi NorthArc construction site in Clementi Avenue 6, which damaged the Ulu Pandan park connector and led to soil displacement into the Ulu Pandan Canal.

The site has been cordoned off, with residents told to stay clear of the area for now. A section of the park connector which stretches between Boon Lay Way and Clementi Road will remain closed.

PUB said on Monday that with rainy weather expected in the first half of September, the areas located upstream of the canal blockage may experience a higher flood risk if there is heavy rain.

The agency has also increased its deployment of quick response team vehicles, which are on standby in the upstream locations, so they can quickly respond to potential flash floods and provide assistance.

It added that it is also closely monitoring the rain forecast and water level sensors in the canal, and will support the National Parks Board to close the Ulu Pandan park connector for public safety when necessary.

"We will like to remind the public to avoid using the park connector during heavy rain," PUB said. "Should a flash flood occur, please remain on high ground and avoid walking through flood waters."

Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann said in a Facebook post on Monday: "Drainage has been progressively improved in the Sunset Way neighbourhood in recent years, but it is still one of the closest areas to the incident site. Of course we hope these devices won't need to be used, but it is good to be prepared."