Infection rate at 0.84, with 2,470 new Covid-19 cases

There were 2,470 new Covid-19 infections reported yesterday, down from 2,553 the day before, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The weekly infection growth rate was at 0.84, up from 0.81 on Sunday. This refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing. It is the sixth day in a row that the rate has come in below one since MOH started reporting the figure.

There were 2,307 new cases in the community, 156 in migrant worker dormitories and seven imported cases. The local cases included 355 people above 60 years old. The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 220,803.

Another 14 people aged between 56 and 98 have died of complications linked to Covid-19. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH, without giving any further details. The deaths take Singapore's total number of fatalities to 511.

The overall utilisation rate of the intensive care unit (ICU) was 68.5 per cent, down from 69.9 per cent on Sunday, said MOH.

There are 1,725 patients in hospital, and 301 patients who require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards. There are 62 patients who are unstable and being closely monitored in the ICU. There are also 67 who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

The Institute of Mental Health saw seven new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, bringing its cluster to 397 cases. Of these, 371 are patients and 26 are staff. Other clusters under close monitoring are MWS Nursing Home in Yew Tee with four new cases, and Acacia home, which has three new cases.