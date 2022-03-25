Infected kids aged 12 months to 2 years old can recover at home

Children aged 12 months to two years old will soon be allowed to recover at home or under the care of their primary care doctors or paediatricians, if they catch Covid-19.

The move to expand the Covid-19 Protocol 2 to cover children in this younger age group will take effect from today, said the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 at a virtual press conference yesterday.

This means children in the age group who test positive for Covid-19 will be managed by default under Protocol 2, which applies to Covid-19 patients who do not show symptoms, or have only mild symptoms.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had earlier allowed patients aged three to 69 to recover at home under the protocol, regardless of vaccination status, as it was assessed that the vast majority of people in this age group can recover safely on their own.

Announcing the expansion of the protocol yesterday, MOH said in a statement that clinical data collected in Singapore amid the Omicron wave has similarly shown that most children in the one and two years old age group also experience mild symptoms and recover uneventfully in the community.

Clara Chong