Indonesian preacher denied entry had radicalised people in Singapore: Shanmugam

Mr Shanmugam said someone saying this in Singapore would be visited by the Internal Security Department and put behind bars.

"The language, the rhetoric, as you can see, is very divisive - completely unacceptable in Singapore," he said.

"Racial, religious harmony, we consider (these) fundamental to our society, and most Singaporeans accept that."

Last Friday, the cleric's supporters gathered outside the Singapore embassy in Jakarta and the Singapore consulate-general in Medan to protest against the Republic's decision and call for an apology, among other demands.

Mr Shanmugam noted Somad's popularity in Indonesia - with 6.5 million followers on Instagram, 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 700,000 followers on Facebook.

"In my own perspective, the denial has given him publicity," said Mr Shanmugam. "He is making maximum use of the publicity and he is now, in my view, engaging in more publicity stunts. He has said that he will try to enter Singapore again."

The reason given by Somad, in a YouTube video posted last Wednesday, was that Singapore was "Tanah Melayu" (Malay land) and part of Riau, as well as a "Temasek Malay Kingdom".

"Therefore, our sovereignty is irrelevant. We are not a separate country from his perspective," said Mr Shanmugam. "Many of his supporters, mostly in Indonesia, have been riled up. They say Singapore is being 'disrespectful' towards Muslims and Islamic religious scholars."

The minister noted that other places have also denied Somad entry in recent years, including Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Britain, Germany and Switzerland.

He said: "I wonder if Somad's supporters also threatened China, because he was refused entry into Hong Kong, and threatened the other European countries. Or is it only that Singapore gets special mention and they are brave enough to threaten Singapore, but not the others?

"Majority of Singaporeans, all races and religions, support the decision to refuse Somad entry into the country. They know that in Singapore, all religions are treated equally, on the same basis. Somad was not singled out for his religion, but his views, which are unacceptable in the Singapore context."

Somad's views have been criticised by mainstream Muslim leaders in Indonesia, and the country's National Counterterrorism Agency has backed Singapore's stance, calling it a lesson in combating radical ideology that could lead to terrorism.

Mr Shanmugam described the response of the Indonesian government as very proper and very correct.

"It accepts that it is for Singapore to decide who can come into Singapore. That is absolutely right, just like it is for Indonesia to decide who can go into Indonesia. It is for every country to decide who can go into that country - basic aspect of sovereignty," he said.

The minister added that his sense is that the majority of Indonesians "recognise what Somad and his supporters are really up to".

As for Somad and his supporters, they do not respect Singapore as a separate country, the minister said. "They can tell us what to do. It tells you what they really think of Singapore. And if we don't do what they tell us, then they threaten attacks," he added.

"I am grateful that so many Indonesians - officials as well as commentators - have rejected these claims and defended Singapore. They know the accusations against Singapore are false," Mr Shanmugam said.

"I have said this on many occasions - we take a zero-tolerance approach and even-handed approach towards any form of hate speech and divisive ideology. And it is not directed at any specific individual, or any specific religion, or any specific nationality. Our position applies equally to all."