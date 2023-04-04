Indonesian man walking into Singapore at Tuas Second Link nabbed for suspected immigration offences

The ICA said the man was stopped by auxiliary police officers at Tuas Checkpoint before he posed a danger to himself and motorists. PHOTOS: IMMIGRATION AND CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK
Sarah Koh
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – A man who was seen walking along the Tuas Second Link towards Singapore at about midnight on March 23 has been arrested.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the Indonesian man was stopped by auxiliary police officers at Tuas Checkpoint before he posed a danger to himself and motorists.

ICA officers found that the man had no identity or travel documents with him. He was then arrested for suspected immigration offences.

ICA said it takes a serious view of attempts to enter or leave Singapore illegally. Offenders can face a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both, it added.

In 2022, 414 immigration offenders were arrested, up from 355 in 2021.

More On This Topic
Certis officer hit by car at Tuas Checkpoint, suffers severe head injury
Man arrested after making ‘wrong turn’ into Woodlands Checkpoint; drugs, knives found in car

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top