Indonesian elections: Thousands turn up for early voting in Singapore

Thousands of Indonesians in Singapore headed to their embassy yesterday to cast their vote for a new president and Parliament, three days ahead of the general election back home. There are an estimated 127,000 registered voters in Singapore, and they are among more than 200,000 citizens working and residing here. More than 192 million Indonesians will vote in national and regional legislative elections, being contested by more than 245,000 candidates, in what is being described as the world's biggest single-day election. Some two million overseas voters cast their ballots last week at foreign missions in countries such as Malaysia and Australia.

SEE WORLD