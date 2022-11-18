Indonesian chief of staff calls on Senior Minister of State for Defence, military leaders

SINGAPORE - The Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army, General Dudung Abdurachman, called on Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How at the Ministry of Defence’s (Mindef) headquarters in Bukit Gombak on Friday.

The two reaffirmed the strong ties and cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia, as well as the commitment to strengthen defence ties.

Gen Dudung also called on Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong and Chief of Army David Neo during his visit to Mindef, which took place on the second day of his four-day introductory visit to the Republic.

Earlier on Friday, he was at the headquarters of the 3rd Singapore Division, located at Jurong Camp.

Besides being briefed on the 3rd Generation Combined Arms Division – a key component of the army’s transformation into an integrated and networked force that has precision warfare capabilities, he also viewed displays of various army platforms and equipment.

He took a familiarisation ride on the Terrex, a troop carrier vehicle used by motorised infantry battalions.

In a statement, Mindef said Gen Dudung’s visit underscores the close and longstanding defence relations between both countries, citing the regular interactions between each nation’s armies through various channels, including bilateral exercises.

“These interactions have strengthened cooperation and deepened mutual understanding between the two armies,” it said.