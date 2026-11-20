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The restoration came 18 days after Indonesia reduced piped natural gas exports to the Republic, citing domestic energy needs.

SINGAPORE – Indonesia fully restored its piped gas supply to Singapore on Nov 12, the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Nov 20.

“At this point in time, there has been no further notification of supply reduction,” a ministry spokesperson said.

Indonesia first began reducing exports of piped natural gas to Singapore on Oct 24, citing domestic needs.

An Indonesian official had said the country would cut natural gas exports via two pipelines that directly link the Natuna and Sumatra gas fields to Singapore by 31 billion British thermal units per day (BBTUD).

Indonesia’s upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas announced that the supplies were diverted to electricity generation in Batam, Bintan and Sumatra.

Singapore’s energy regulator, the Energy Market Authority, subsequently said that based on information from the Republic’s natural gas importers, the total reduction amounted to 17 BBTUD over 18 days.

This made up less than 2% of the country’s natural gas needs. Singapore’s total daily gas demand amounts to more than 1,000 BBTUD .

The affected importer, Gas Supply, is wholly owned by Temasek. It imports gas from gas fields in Sumatra.

The Straits Times has reached out to Gas Supply for comment on whether any contractual obligations were breached during the 18-day cut.

The importer had said earlier that its delivery of gas to customers here had been affected by “temporary reductions” in supply, and that it had been in direct communication with affected customers.

In response to the gas cuts, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Oct 25 that the Republic expected all parties to honour their contractual commitments.

Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Oct 29 that Indonesia had not breached its agreements and that the reduced deliveries remained above the minimum supply limits stipulated in existing contracts.

Indonesia’s existing gas supply contracts with Singapore run until the end of 2028.