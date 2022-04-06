US prepares to launch strategy

The Biden administration is gearing up to launch its first major trade and economic initiative - the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework - in the region. It promises to address complex challenges in a global economy, visiting US Trade Representative Katherine Tai told The Straits Times in an exclusive interview.

Yesterday, she also called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who said they discussed the shared commitment to fostering a vibrant digital economy, and to multilateralism and the rules-based international order.

SEE THE BIG STORY