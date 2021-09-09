Indian community leaders discuss key concerns at dialogue

Discrimination and racism in Singapore were the main concerns that Indian community leaders discussed during a dialogue on Tuesday night to discuss views on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech.

About 200 participants - grassroots volunteers as well as representatives from various Indian organisations - attended the two-hour virtual session organised by the People's Association Indian Activity Executive Committees Council (Narpani Pearavai).

Other issues raised at the dialogue included the impact of the Progressive Wage Model and concerns about the mental health of isolated elderly residents.

A participant, undergraduate Loshini Sivakumar, 21, said the dialogue helped her gain fresh perspective on some topics mentioned in PM Lee's speech.

Ms Loshini, a grassroots volunteer since last year, said: "The session gave me a chance to share my views on how our civic curriculum in school can be restructured to dismantle racial stereotypes and promote better understanding.

"My takeaway from the dialogue was that, beyond the school curriculum, lived experiences outside the classroom can be equally important in fostering good relationships between the communities."

In the opening segment, participants raised the issue of racial discrimination at the workplace and affecting employment opportunities. They also offered their perspectives on the idea of "Chinese privilege".

They cited the recent case in which the managing agent of Hillview Heights condominium was flagged by the Security Association Singapore for discrimination against non-Mandarin speakers and older workers in its tender for security services.

The participants also discussed racist acts that had occurred this year and how discussions on the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, or Ceca, could lead to racially charged rhetoric.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary, who are advisers to Narpani Pearavai, provided clarifications on the issues and discussed potential steps the Government could explore.

In his Rally speech on Aug 29, PM Lee said Singapore would introduce a new Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act to encourage moderation and tolerance between different racial groups.

He also touched on enshrining the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) guidelines into law. This will protect workers against discrimination based on nationality, age, race, religion and disability, as well as other kinds of discrimination covered by Tafep.

Beyond race issues, the dialogue participants questioned if the new measures requiring companies that employ foreign workers to pay all local employees at least $1,400 a month will be sustainable in the long run.

This tightened local qualifying salary (LQS) requirement is among efforts the Government will undertake to support lower-wage workers.

A participant representing the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association raised the matter of merchants facing a manpower crunch, as local workers were either not skilled in traditional tasks such as flower-tying and production of sweet and savoury goods or were unwilling to take such jobs, which involve long hours of shop assistance.

During his Rally speech, PM Lee had said that lower-wage workers needed long-term support that went beyond emergency assistance.

A representative from a local non-profit organisation lauded the collective efforts of the Government and community groups to help individuals struggling with mental health issues amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In their concluding remarks to the media, Mr Iswaran and Dr Janil said the session reflected residents' balanced views on pertinent issues and an opportunity to promote constructive conversations at the grassroots level.

Dr Janil said the key issues that were discussed were very much aligned with what PM Lee talked about during the Rally.

He noted that "participants were also concerned about what will happen to the vulnerable in our community and especially the lower-wage workers".

"There were questions and views about the approach we are taking through the Progressive Wage Model and the LQS, and whether this is going to be simple to execute, and there was quite a lot of understanding that this is going to exert some pressures on employers and potentially on customers," he said.

Mr Iswaran said he found the conversation very constructive.

He said that the grassroots leaders not only identified areas for improvement but also discussed and asked questions about what they could do as grassroots leaders on the ground, or perhaps in the education system, to further promote the conversation and dialogues "without creating ill will, but actually to build a constructive dialogue around how we can make Singapore an even better place".