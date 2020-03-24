Incoming travellers must submit online health declaration from Friday

All travellers arriving in Singapore - including citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders - must submit an online health declaration before they can be cleared by the immigration authority.

To take effect on Friday at 9am, the forms can be submitted by travellers up to three days before they arrive.

This new entry requirement is an additional precaution to mitigate the risk of importing Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday.

The SG Arrival Card electronic service will be available on the ICA website at https://bit.ly/2Ud5Otu or on a free mobile app.

It is subject to further review based on the global Covid-19 situation, said ICA.

The data from the declarations will be used by the Ministry of Health (MOH) for contact tracing purposes if any traveller becomes a suspected or confirmed coronavirus case. It will also be in the traveller's medical history for reference at local healthcare institutions where the traveller may be treated.

ICA's announcement comes after MOH said on Sunday that all short-term visitors from anywhere in the world will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from 11.59pm yesterday.

The Ministry of Manpower will allow only the entry or return of work-pass holders, including their dependants, who are in essential services such as healthcare and transport.

ICA said yesterday that those who do not submit their electronic health declarations before arriving here must do so before they can proceed to immigration clearance, which will delay their clearance.

Information to be provided in the forms include the traveller's health and recent travel infor-mation, as well as personal and contact details.

Travellers who experience any changes to their health or travel history must resubmit the form before arrival.

Those who provide false declarations can be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Anyone convicted of a first offence under the Act can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to six months. For subsequent offences, this could go up to a maximum fine of $20,000 and up to a year in jail.

Previously, the authorities said travellers showing signs of in-fection may have to undergo a Covid-19 swab test at the checkpoints, regardless of travel his-tory. If they test positive, they will be taken to a hospital for further checks.

All arrivals must now also comply with a 14-day stay-home notice, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

The health declaration function on the SG Arrival Card was developed by ICA, in consultation with MOH.

The e-service was rolled out for testing in August last year to allow short-term visitors to submit information about their visit here digitally before they arrived.

The online form will replace paper-based disembarkation and embarkation cards from Friday, ICA said.

This means that when entry into Singapore for short-term visitors resumes in future, travellers will fill in their arrival and departure information through the paperless SG Arrival Card e-service.

As of last month, ICA had cleared more than 560,000 electronic SG Arrival Card records from short-term visitors.