In Your Opinion Podcast: How Singapore could use AI tools to deal with fake news and misinformation

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Monday of the month, The Straits Times takes a hard look at social issues of the day with guests.
Recently, a 2023 Global Digital Report of digital behaviour, usage and connectivity insights from around the world was released by media intelligence and data analytics company Meltwater, and We Are Social.
A key report takeaway: 60.7 per cent of Singaporeans are concerned about what is real and fake on the internet, and that is higher than the global average of 53.9 per cent.
Besides focusing on the enterprise market in South-east Asia and Japan, Meltwater also helps Singapore government agencies face new challenges such as fake news, misinformation and implementing ESG strategy.
In this episode, ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis hosts Mr Mimrah Mahmood, vice-president for Enterprise (Apac) and partner at Meltwater Asia-Pacific.
Highlights (click/tap above):
4:32 How Singapore might deal with fake Internet information, with the advent of more Artificial intelligence tools
6:48 Can such technology help humans filter misinformation and generate accurate counter-narratives?
8:42 How should a government agency handle false narratives?
9:19 When do you pro-actively respond when it comes to best modern-day communications strategy in this digital age?
12:28 Why human-based detection alone is harder now with the growing volume of content facing government agencies
17:00 Challenges in South-east Asia in public and private sectors
Produced by: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim and Paxton Pang
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
