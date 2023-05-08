In Your Opinion Podcast: How Singapore could use AI tools to deal with fake news and misinformation

A key report takeaway: 60.7 per cent of Singaporeans are concerned about what is real and fake on the internet, and that is higher than the global average of 53.9 per cent.

Besides focusing on the enterprise market in South-east Asia and Japan, Meltwater also helps Singapore government agencies face new challenges such as fake news, misinformation and implementing ESG strategy.

In this episode, ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis hosts Mr Mimrah Mahmood, vice-president for Enterprise (Apac) and partner at Meltwater Asia-Pacific.

Highlights (click/tap above):

4:32 How Singapore might deal with fake Internet information, with the advent of more Artificial intelligence tools

6:48 Can such technology help humans filter misinformation and generate accurate counter-narratives?

8:42 How should a government agency handle false narratives?

9:19 When do you pro-actively respond when it comes to best modern-day communications strategy in this digital age?

12:28 Why human-based detection alone is harder now with the growing volume of content facing government agencies

17:00 Challenges in South-east Asia in public and private sectors

Produced by: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim and Paxton Pang

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

