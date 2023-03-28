In Your Opinion Podcast: Does Budget 2023 symbolise start of a ‘new era’ in running a post-pandemic Singapore?

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Monday of the month, The Straits Times takes a hard look at social issues of the day with guests.
Singapore’s Parliament has passed in early March, the Government’s $123.7 billion spending plans for the coming financial year.
ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis hosts colleague and deputy news editor Grace Ho, who monitored around 70 hours of speeches and debates in Parliament in the past few weeks. What does she make of Budget 2023 eventually?
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:16 What was truly fair? Those who can pay more, will pay more; Grace highlights buyer’s stamp duties for higher-value residential and non-residential properties as a “fair move”
2:52 Regarding those unhappy with the higher tax rates for residential property in excess of $1.5 million, these people are actually part of that top 21 per cent of Singaporeans living in private housing
5:03 Can the Government realistically please everyone? Eg: The change in Working Mother’s Child Relief from a percentage to fixed dollar relief, will better help lower-income mothers
6:19 What was truly inclusive? The announcements for public housing, initiatives for persons with disabilities, preventing lower-income families from “falling through the cracks”
10:31 New era for Government initiatives, but will it turn out to be a new era for the way Singaporean parents or employers think?
17:08 What happens when Parliament - in its customary mid-term break now - reconvenes on April 10
Produced by: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim and Eden Soh
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb
Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wztc
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Grace Ho’s articles: https://str.sg/w7sr
Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
---
Special edition series:
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!