In udder news, Ganesha the bull still missing after four days as authorities quit search efforts

SINGAPORE - The authorities have ended their search for a bull that escaped from a Lim Chu Kang dairy farm on Tuesday, but its owners are still required to continue looking as mystery deepens over its disappearance.

In a statement on Friday (Apr 12), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it had mounted an intensive search with the National Parks Board (NParks) for the bull on the Viknesh Dairy Farm, other neighbouring farms and forested areas in the vicinity.

"In addition, we reminded the management and workers of farms in the area to report to us if the bull is sighted. So far, none of the farms have reported sightings of the bull," added the SFA.

Viknesh's owner told The Straits Times that the episode has caused him a lot of stress but he believes the two-year old cow, named after elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesha, will return to the farm eventually.

The black and white animal was reported to have escaped its pen on Tuesday.

The farm's owner, who wants to be known only as Mr Manikandan, said the farm, which is about the size of four football fields, was searched to no avail.

"Ganesha did not jump the fence and run out. He will return because he belongs to us," Mr Manikandan, 78, told ST.

The 36 cattle he has are either bred for milk or used in religious ceremonies, such as temple openings.

The SFA had first reported the animal's escape in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

It has advised the public not to approach or provoke the bull, and report sightings of Ganesha to the Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.