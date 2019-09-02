In support of people with disabilities

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing flagging off the SPD Ability Walk & Run 2019 yesterday at the Asian Civilisations Museum, with more than 1,000 people taking part in the annual event, now in its fourth year. SPD is a charity for adults, youth and children with disabilities. This year's event featured a 3km walk and a new 5km running segment. There was also a dark room experience and an enhanced wheelchair obstacle course designed to simulate and raise awareness of the challenges faced daily by people with special needs.