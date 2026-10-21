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In poly or ITE? Log in to your ST student account to earn vouchers

A Straits Times roadshow to engage students at Nanyang Polytechnic in July 2026.

SINGAPORE – If you are a student in polytechnic and ITE, log in to your Straits Times student account and receive a $5 Grab voucher.

Additionally, you will qualify for a lucky draw in which three winners will each receive a JBL Sense Pro True Wireless Open-Ear Headphones - Black (worth $249).