In poly or ITE? Log in to your ST student account to earn vouchers

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A ST roadshow to engage students at Nanyang Polytechnic in July 2026.

A Straits Times roadshow to engage students at Nanyang Polytechnic in July 2026.

PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

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Ang Yiying

  • Polytechnic and ITE students can log in to their Straits Times student account to get a $5 Grab voucher and enter a lucky draw for JBL headphones.
  • The giveaway runs until Oct 23 and is part of a Straits Times' campaign to encourage reading. Students should check school e-mails for campaign notices.
  • ST account users can also save articles, read e-papers offline, and listen to podcasts. A past winner, Titus Lee Kai Jie, said he was “surprised and excited” by his prize.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – If you are a student in polytechnic and ITE, log in to your Straits Times student account and receive a $5 Grab voucher.

Additionally, you will qualify for a lucky draw in which three winners will each receive a JBL Sense Pro True Wireless Open-Ear Headphones - Black (worth $249).

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.