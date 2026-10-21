In poly or ITE? Log in to your ST student account to earn vouchers
- Polytechnic and ITE students can log in to their Straits Times student account to get a $5 Grab voucher and enter a lucky draw for JBL headphones.
- The giveaway runs until Oct 23 and is part of a Straits Times' campaign to encourage reading. Students should check school e-mails for campaign notices.
- ST account users can also save articles, read e-papers offline, and listen to podcasts. A past winner, Titus Lee Kai Jie, said he was “surprised and excited” by his prize.
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SINGAPORE – If you are a student in polytechnic and ITE, log in to your Straits Times student account and receive a $5 Grab voucher.
Additionally, you will qualify for a lucky draw in which three winners will each receive a JBL Sense Pro True Wireless Open-Ear Headphones - Black (worth $249).