In Pictures: Malaysians working in Singapore rush home to grab belongings and return before two-week lockdown

After Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a nationwide lockdown, a mass exodus of Malaysian workers went from Singapore to Johor Baru to collect their clothes and then rush back here so they can continue in their jobs.

Large crowds at the Woodlands Checkpoint's passenger pick-up point at 1.15am on March 18, 2020.
Large crowds at the Woodlands Checkpoint's passenger pick-up point at 1.15am on March 18, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
