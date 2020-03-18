In Pictures: Malaysians working in Singapore rush home to grab belongings and return before two-week lockdown
After Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a nationwide lockdown, a mass exodus of Malaysian workers went from Singapore to Johor Baru to collect their clothes and then rush back here so they can continue in their jobs.
