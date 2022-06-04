In-person tours, seminars on early admissions process resume at polys

The five polytechnics are resuming in-person tours and workshops for the Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) - even as online elements are retained - amid the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

The exercise for the 2023 intake begins next Monday.

The EAE, which considers factors like aptitude and portfolios, allows students to receive conditional offers for admission before receiving their final grades for the O levels.

Ms Jeanne Liew, principal and chief executive of Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), said: "With the continued easing of Covid-19 measures, we hope to allow more prospective students to gain a better understanding of the course offerings and learning style at NYP through physical on-site tours, while keeping alternative options for them to speak to NYP staff to answer any queries they might have on the EAE process.

"We believe this hybrid mix of activities will help students get a better sense of how their preferred disciplines are taught at NYP."

NYP's EAE festival, which started yesterday, features seminars, talks and campus tours that take place both online and on site.

Students and parents can learn more about the courses at the polytechnic, get advice on what will suit them best and learn how to secure a spot through the EAE.

One student who found the exercise beneficial is Rebecca Rose Quek, who was keen to pursue a diploma in social work at NYP in 2019. However, she was not sure if she could make the cut for enrolment based only on her O-level results. By attending an NYP seminar, the now 18-year-old found out that the polytechnic had an EAE.

Ms Quek, who is now a second-year NYP student majoring in social work, said that even if prospective students are unsure about the course they want to take, the polytechnic's seminars are helpful, adding: "You just have to go with an open mind. You don't have to have your heart set on anything, you can just go there and explore."

Ngee Ann Polytechnic will hold its Poly Experience - EAE Edition today.

A spokesman for the polytechnic said: "These in-person experiences will allow visitors to better appreciate the uniqueness of our campus, while the interaction with our faculty and students will give them insights into our wide range of course offerings."

All 400 seats were quickly taken up a few weeks before the event, said the spokesman, so another venue with a 1,000-seat capacity has been tapped.

"The on-site event has been fully subscribed, and we have to (ask) the rest to join us online," said the spokesman, adding that about 600 have signed up for the online event so far.

Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic will also offer online and physical options for parents and students, such as webinars and school tours this month.

Republic Polytechnic will resume physical campus tours next month and will conduct online activities, including podcasts on popular courses for EAE applications, this month.