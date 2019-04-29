In celebration of the cheongsam

Ms Grace Chew, president of the International Cheongsam Association of Singapore (ICAS), leading members of her association as well as artists from Life Art Society in showcasing their outfits on stage at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre yesterday. The Orchid Cheongsams Show was one of a handful of celebratory events held after the official inauguration of the ICAS yesterday. The cheongsams, which feature orchid motifs handpainted by artists from the society, were put up for auction prior to the event to raise funds for the association. Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann was involved in a separate celebratory event with local artist Tan Khim Ser, who is the president of Life Art Society. In a joint performance, she did Chinese calligraphy and he did Chinese painting.