In Brief: On border controls and green lanes

On border controls and green lanes

Singapore is discussing with other countries the setting-up of green lanes, with the fast lane with China serving as the model, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said in a virtual press conference yesterday.

These arrangements have not been finalised yet and announcements will be made when the authorities are ready.

Some arrangements for stay-home notices for incoming travellers are also flexible, Mr Wong said, with travellers from some countries allowed to serve their stay-home notices at home rather than in dedicated facilities.

"We are constantly reviewing the situation, the infection situation around the world and in different countries. And as and when we see changes and as the situation gets updated, we might also adjust some of these measures," he added.

On foreign workers who are cleared

Singapore can expect the majority, if not all, of the migrant workers in dormitories to be back at work safely by early next month. Around 70 per cent to 80 per cent of workers will be tested and cleared of the virus by the end of this month, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday. However, the exact date that workers can resume work will depend on the company's readiness and not just on the individual status of each worker, he added.

Employers have to start taking steps to get ready for their cleared workers to return to work so as to minimise the delay. "We are encouraging all the employers, contractors, companies to start making preparations now in parallel so that when the workers are cleared, they can immediately... resume work," Mr Wong said.

On school teacher's diagnosis

Epidemiological investigations and contact tracing are continuing for the case of a teacher from Nan Hua High School who was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Even though the school was a nomination centre for the general election, there is no information to suggest that the case had any link to the process of nomination or the election.

"So, at this time, we have not made any plans to adjust our recommendations to the Elections Department concerning how safe distancing, safe measures should be taken," Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at the Ministry of Health, said yesterday. But as epidemiological investigations and contact tracing continue, should any other link associated with the nomination or elections process be found, the authorities will act accordingly.