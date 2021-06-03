Importer fined $4,500 for bringing in 63kg of undeclared vegetables from Malaysia

An importer has been fined $4,500 for illegally bringing in fresh vegetables for sale, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) yesterday.

Last October, SFA officers found 63kg of undeclared fresh vegetables in consignments imported from Malaysia by Liew Yeo Chiap, the licensee of Yeo Chiap Market Produce Supplier.

All the illegal consignments were seized by SFA.

Food importers in Singapore must meet SFA's requirements, which include obtaining a licence and declaring every consignment.

"Illegally imported vegetables are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk," said SFA.

Those that contain high levels of pesticides can cause adverse health effects if consumed regularly, SFA added.

Offenders who illegally import fresh fruit and vegetables can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to three years, or both.

Ang Qing