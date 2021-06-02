Importer fined $4,500 for bringing in 63kg of undeclared vegetables from Malaysia

SINGAPORE - An importer has been fined $4,500 for illegally bringing in fresh vegetables for sale, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (June 2).

Last October, SFA officers found 63kg of undeclared fresh vegetables in consignments imported from Malaysia by Liew Yeo Chiap, who is the licensee of Yeo Chiap Market Produce Supplier.

All the illegal consignments were seized by SFA.

Food importers in Singapore must meet SFA's requirements, which include obtaining a licence and declaring every consignment.

"Illegally imported vegetables are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk," said SFA.

Those that contain high levels of pesticides can lead to adverse health effects if consumed regularly, it added.

Offenders who illegally import fresh fruits and vegetables can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for not more than three years.