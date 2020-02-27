Important to get communications right in a crisis: Yaacob Ibrahim

The recent rush to buy basic necessities after Singapore raised its Covid-19 alert level reflected anxiety and was an irrational response that showed the worst of Singaporeans, said Professor Yaacob Ibrahim (Jalan Besar GRC).

"Chaos could have broken out, leading to unimaginable losses. This is something we all don't want to happen in Singapore," he told Parliament yesterday .

The former minister was one of several MPs who commented on the panic-buying behaviour on the Feb 7 to Feb 9 weekend, after Singapore's Disease Outbreak Response System Condition, or Dorscon, was raised from Yellow to Orange.

Prof Yaacob said the rush to stock up food and sundry items shows the importance of getting communications right in a crisis. Noting there was no social media during the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak, he said Singaporeans today are inundated with all manner of news from various sources.

"The fundamental question is whether we trust the Government in telling us what is the right thing to do especially during a crisis," he said. "Rumours and misinformation about lack of supplies helped to fuel senseless hoarding. This shows a lack of trust."

Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC), who is FairPrice Group chief executive, said he witnessed the "shopping frenzy" first-hand and people of all ages, races and social strata were among the shoppers that weekend. "To instil calm... NTUC FairPrice instituted a variety of measures, including imposing purchase limits on some items," he said, adding that the move was criticised by some but supported by most people.

He said those who had bought too much will be encouraged to donate their excess stocks to Food Bank or Food from the Heart instead of trying to get a refund.

Mr Seah also said he would rather remember the long queues at blood banks rather than those at supermarkets. "Two weeks ago, the Red Cross Singapore called for Singaporeans to donate their blood as blood stock levels for some blood types were running critically low. Many came forward - there were crowds of Singaporeans at the four blood banks around the island."

Mr Ang Hin Kee (Ang Mo Kio GRC) said that most Singaporeans have faced the coronavirus disease outbreak calmly and did not panic.

He added that the biggest test during this period will be whether Singaporeans can demonstrate confidence and co-operation while facing the outbreak, not whether they can stock up on groceries or protect their own individual health.