IMDA training plan to help local online creators grow abroad

Promising local online creators can get a leg-up in expanding overseas with pilot projects that offer training and mentorship, said Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development Tan Kiat How yesterday.

The training will build creators' capabilities in content marketing, audience engagement and data analytics, to generate opportunities for growth and monetisation.

Under the plan, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will work with video-sharing site YouTube. "The IMDA is partnering with industry to equip promising local creators with the right know-how and networks to expand into overseas markets," Mr Tan said in his opening speech at the VidCon Asia Summit.

The event for online video and digital creators is part of the Singapore Media Festival, which is hosted by the IMDA and runs from yesterday to Dec 5.

The IMDA will also explore collaborations with digital marketers Titan Digital Media and Kobe Global Technologies.

Titan is home to influencers such as Jianhao Tan, who is also the company's chief executive. It curates content for more than six million fans around the world through 10 YouTube channels.

Kobe is said to have over 6,000 influencers on its platform, including food blogger Miss Tam Chiak. Its channels include travel and lifestyle portal TheSmartLocal.

Mr Tan Kiat How said the goal of the new projects is to equip local creators with the skills to capture global brand investments.

"We welcome more such collaborations with industry to equip our local talent to take on roles in the digital economy," he said.

He added that Asia has the world's largest market of around two billion social media users.

And in South-east Asia, between last year and this year, the digital economy grew almost 50 per cent in value amid the pandemic.

The global creator economy is estimated to be worth US$104 billion (S$142 billion) this year, with the potential to grow into a trillion-dollar industry by 2026, he said.

The Singapore Media Festival also includes the Asia TV Forum & Market and ScreenSingapore, the Singapore International Film Festival and Singapore Comic Con 2021.