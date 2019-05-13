ILO eyes global standard for apprenticeships

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is working towards developing a new international standard on apprenticeships that could be a legally binding convention, said its director-general Guy Ryder.

He said the ILO has initiated preparations to consult governments, employers and worker organisations about adopting the new standard at the 2021 International Labour Conference.

He also told The Straits Times he is more concerned about re-skilling workers than about jobs being lost to technology.