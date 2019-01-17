Illuminate your senses at Light to Night Festival

Viewers enjoying a light show projected on the facade of the National Gallery Singapore at a media preview last night of the Light to Night Festival, which returns for a bumper edition until Feb 24. The Odyssey, commissioned by Art Skins on Monuments and developed by Brandon Tay and Safuan Johari, is one of the festival's 50 or so works that will offer visitors tantalising encounters with art and urge them to reflect on the stories that push the boundaries of the art forms they are told in. Visitors will get to walk under an installation by students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts titled Resonance or listen to digitally composed soundscapes in Voices Of Time, a two-part installation by Singaporean composer Andy Chia, among others, at this annual art event in the Civic District. Venues include the indoor and outdoor areas of the National Gallery, The Arts House, Asian Civilisations Museum, the Esplanade Park, Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall. This year's festival runs in two parts - as part of the Singapore Art Week from tomorrow to Jan 27, and as part of the Singapore Bicentennial from Jan 28 to Feb 24.