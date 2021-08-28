Illegal meat, seafood seized from Woodlands facility

More than 1,000kg of illegally processed cockles and 6,000kg of illegally stored seafood and meat products have been seized by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) from a building in Woodlands Loop.

The agency said yesterday that its officers discovered the illegal cockle processing operation in the industrial area on Wednesday.

The same premises were also used illegally as a cold store for meat and seafood products.

In all, SFA seized 1,040kg of cockles and 6,160kg of seafood and meat products from the premises.

The agency is investigating the case and has issued a direction to suspend the processing, as well as the sale and distribution, of cockles, seafood and meat products by the operator of the premises.

Enforcement action will also be taken against the operator for illegal food processing and illegal storage of meat and seafood products.

Under the Sale of Food Act and the Wholesome Meat and Fish Act, food processing facilities and cold stores for meat and seafood products can be operated only with a valid licence, SFA said. Offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to a year or both.

SFA reminded all food operators to obtain a proper and valid food business licence before supplying food to other businesses.

"Food processing and storage of meat and seafood items in unlicensed premises pose a food safety risk," it said.