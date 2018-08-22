Illegal cigarettes found in lorry

About 4,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes were found in a lorry carrying "air-conditioners" at Tuas Checkpoint last Thursday.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post yesterday that officers noticed anomalies in the scans of the consignment passing through the checkpoint.

The consignment in the Malaysia-registered lorry was declared as air-conditioners, ICA said.

The vehicle was driven by a 47-year-old Malaysian driver. Officers conducted further checks and uncovered the contraband cigarettes.

ICA said that the case has been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigations, and added: "This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore."

