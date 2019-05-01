Ikea recalls diaper table over fall risk

Ikea has issued a precautionary recall for repair service of its Sundvik changing table/chest due to a fall risk.

The Swedish furniture giant said in a statement yesterday that it had received reports of three incidents in which the foldable part of the product came loose and children fell off the table when safety locking fittings were not used according to instructions.

All three incidents took place outside Singapore.

Ikea said the Sundvik changing table/chest is meant to be used for changing diapers and to store items. It added, however, that some customers use it as a foldable changing table on a daily basis without securing the safety locking fittings.

The company said it takes product safety very seriously and that all its products are tested and made to comply with applicable standards and legislation.

Ikea said it believes the product is safe when used as intended and according to instructions provided.

However, it decided to conduct the global recall for repair service as a safeguard.

Apologising for any inconvenience caused, the company said that those who own a Sundvik changing table/chest and have misplaced or lost the safety locking fittings are encouraged to contact Ikea to receive new fittings for free.

Proof of purchase, such as a receipt, will not be required.

Ikea's children's business area manager Emelie Knoester said: "Safe products are always an Ikea priority and we are truly sorry to hear about the incidents but grateful that, to our knowledge, the children are fine.

"Ikea has now taken precautionary actions and will further improve the product communication."