Ikea recalls Blavingad fishing game due to choking risk; no known incidents in Singapore

Ikea said small rivets of the toy can come loose, which presents a choking hazard, especially for young children. PHOTO: IKEA
Wong Shiying
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
8 min ago

SINGAPORE – Ikea is recalling its Blavingad fishing game over concerns that it could be a choking hazard and has advised customers to stop using it.

The Swedish furniture giant said on Tuesday that it has learnt that small rivets of the toy can come loose, which may present a choking hazard, especially to younger children. No such incident has been reported in Singapore.

The toy can be returned to any Ikea store for a full refund without a receipt.

Ikea said: “Safety is a top priority (for us) and we are therefore taking precautionary measures and recalling Blavingad fishing game multi-colour.

“(We) develop our products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing programme to make sure they live up to all applicable laws and standards on the markets where they are sold.”

For more information, the public can contact the Ikea customer contact centre on 6786-6868.

