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IHH Healthcare to cut close to 400 jobs across S’pore, Hong Kong and Malaysia

SINGAPORE – Close to 400 employees at IHH Healthcare will be leaving the organisation as it looks at consolidating its business support services.

In a statement on Nov 4, the healthcare group said that those affected are from its Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia offices.

“As part of the consolidation, some employees will move into redesigned roles while approximately 0.5% of IHH’s 76,000 total workforce will transition out of the organisation across Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia,” it said.

The figure translates to about 380 affected employees.

Clinical services, healthcare professionals and patient-facing teams are not affected, it said, adding that patients will continue receiving the same quality of care at its hospitals and healthcare facilities.

In its statement, IHH said the changes are part of its transformation efforts to “drive consistency, efficiency and scalability”.

It added that a consolidation of its business support services will “harmonise processes, unlock synergies across its network and invest resources where they create the greatest impact for patients”.

The group had previously announced in June that it would be implementing a new enterprise resource planning system.

It said that employees who are leaving the organisation will receive “support beyond local statutory requirements”.

This includes enhanced severance packages, immediate access to career transition and outplacement support, and a confidential channel for feedback and assistance.

“IHH is committed to helping staff and their families, ensuring they have access to practical support and resources throughout this transition, with care and respect at every step,” it added.

IHH operates 190 healthcare facilities across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore and India. Eighty-nine of the facilities are hospitals.

Brands operating in Singapore include Parkway, Gleneagles and Mount Elizabeth.

Group chief executive officer Prem Kumar Nair said in the statement that the decision was not one that the healthcare group took lightly.

He added that the global healthcare landscape has become increasingly complex and fast changing due to advances in technology, growing healthcare needs and patient expectations.

“To continue delivering high-quality patient care for the long term, we must change the way we work and build an organisation that is more resilient, agile and future-ready,” he said.

IHH said there would be no changes to business operations and existing contractual arrangements for suppliers, partners and vendors.

“Any future changes will be communicated in a timely and transparent manner,” it added.

IHH has a primary listing on Bursa Malaysia and a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange.

The Straits Times has contacted IHH and the Healthcare Services Employees’ Union for more information.